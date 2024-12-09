Syria War Live Updates: Ousted Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad and his family have been granted asylum in Russia, hours after the Islamist-led rebels took control of his country. The rebel alliance, led by Islamist leader Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, launched its offensive on November 27. Since then, Aleppo - the second largest city, and Hamas fell to them. On Sunday, hours after announcing full control of Homs, the third main city in the nation, the rebels also took control of the capital Damascus.
Syria's civil war, which began with Assad's crackdown on democracy protests, has killed more than 5,00,000 people and forced more than half the population to flee their homes. According to the United Nations, the violence has displaced 3.7 lakh people.
In a first reaction from the US, President Joe Biden said Assad should be "held accountable" and called the nation's political upheaval a "historic opportunity" for Syrians to rebuild their country.
Assad's Fall After 24-Year Rule In Syria Risks More Middle East Chaos
As Bashar Al-Assad fled to Moscow, the looters started raiding the presidential palace and people took to the streets of Damascus to celebrate his demise. The Syrian president had tried to hang on until the bitter end, still desperately sending an SOS to anyone who would listen, including Donald Trump. The despot had run out of road.
The world is still grasping the speed of events in recent days, and the collapse of a ruling dynasty that laid waste to the country during a catastrophic civil war.
Syria War: "Victory historic for region", says Syrian rebel leader
Syria's rebel leader hailed a "historic" victory on Sunday from a landmark Damascus mosque after his Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group headed a lightning offensive, snatching the capital from government control in less than two weeks.
"This victory, my brothers, is historic for the region," HTS leader Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, now using his real name Ahmed al-Sharaa, said in a speech at the Umayyad Mosque.
He also said the rebel takeover was also a victory "for the entire Islamic nation", in the video statement shared by rebels on Telegram.
Indians In Syria Are Safe, Embassy Operational In Damascus: Sources
The Indian embassy in war-torn Syria's capital Damascus continues to remain operational and is in touch with all Indian nationals, sources have said. All Indian nationals in Syria are safe and the embassy remains available to help them, sources said.
Syria War: Greek diplomats to leave Damascus over safety fears
Greece's diplomats will leave the Damascus embassy on Monday over safety fears amid looting by Islamist-led rebels who seized the city from the forces of President Bashar al-Assad, the embassy head said.
"The situation here does not permit foreseeing that we can remain in relative safety... there are three Greek staff at the embassy and we will leave tomorrow," Damascus charge d'affaires Nikolaos Protonotarios said.
After Bashar Al-Assad's Downfall, Nations Urge 'Peace, Stability' In Syria
World powers vowed Sunday to work for stability in Syria and the surrounding region after Islamist-led rebels toppled its longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad.
Syria War: UN security council to meet today on Syria
The UN Security Council will convene on Monday afternoon for an emergency closed-door meeting regarding Syria in the aftermath of President Bashar al-Assad fleeing the country, reported AFP citing diplomatic sources.
The meeting was reportedly requested by Russia.
US President Joe Biden on Sunday said ousted Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad should be "held accountable" and called the nation's political upheaval a "historic opportunity" for Syrians to rebuild their country.
"The fall of the regime is a fundamental act of justice. It's a moment of historic opportunity for the long-suffering people of Syria," he said.
Biden also warned that Washington would "remain vigilant" against the emergence of terrorist groups.
Syria War: Ousted Bashar Al-Assad, family granted asylum in Russia
Ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and family have landed in Moscow and have been granted asylum, Russia state media reported, hours after Islamist-led rebels took control of his country.
"Assad and members of his family have arrived in Moscow. Russia granted them asylum on humanitarian grounds," a Kremlin source told the TASS and Ria Novosti news agencies.