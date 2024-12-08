Indians In Syria Are Safe, Embassy Operational In Damascus: Sources

The Indian embassy in war-torn Syria's capital Damascus continues to remain operational and is in touch with all Indian nationals, sources have said.

All Indian nationals in Syria are safe and the embassy remains available to help them, sources said.

Islamist-led rebels today said they have liberated Syria from the regime of Bashar al-Assad.

In an advisory earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) asked Indians living in the violence-hit country to leave by the earliest available commercial flights if they can. The advisory came before the rebels breached the capital Damascus.

"In view of the situation prevailing in Syria, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all travel to Syria, until further notification," the MEA had said.

"Indians currently in Syria are requested to remain in touch with the Indian embassy in Damascus at their emergency helpline number +963 993385973 (also on WhatsApp) and email ID hoc.damascus@mea.gov.in for updates," it said.

"Those who can, are advised to leave by the earliest available commercial flights and others are requested to observe utmost precaution about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum," it added.

On Friday, India said it is closely following the unfolding situation in Syria.

"We have taken note of the recent escalation in fighting in the north of Syria. We are closely following the situation," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

There are about 90 Indian nationals in Syria, including 14 who are working in various UN organisations.

Syria's rebels said the leader of Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, arrived in Damascus hours after fighters seized the capital and said they ousted President Bashar al-Assad.

Identifying him by his real name Ahmed al-Sharaa, the statement on Telegram said he had "knelt down prostrating to God in thanks" on the ground after arriving in the Syrian capital.

A video showed him kneeling in a field and bringing his head to the ground.

Syrians woke up to a changed country on Sunday, as rebels swept into Damascus less than two weeks into a lightning offensive declaring they had toppled "tyrant" Assad, whose whereabouts are unknown after he reportedly fled Syria.

A statement that was read on Syrian state television, which rebels took over, quoted Jolani as saying: "We continue to work with determination to achieve the goals of our revolution... We are determined to complete the path we started in 2011".

That year, Assad cracked down on peaceful pro-democracy protesters, triggering a complex conflict that drew in foreign armies and jihadists.

With inputs from AFP