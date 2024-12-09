"Need To Preserve Syria's Unity, Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity": India

India on Monday afternoon it is monitoring the situation in Syria and called on all stakeholders to "work towards preserving the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity" of the West Asian country.

In a brief statement the Ministry of External Affairs said, "We advocate a peaceful and inclusive Syrian-led political process respecting the interests and aspirations of all sections of Syrian society." The embassy in Damascus "is in contact with the Indian community", the government also said.

Last week the government issued a high-priority advisory to Indian planning on visiting Syria "avoid all travel... till further notice", and urged those already there to "leave by the earliest available flights".

The MEA's statement today comes amid continuing chaos in Syria following Islamist-led rebel factions' lightning advance into the capital over the past two weeks, which forced President Bashar al-Assad to flee the country Sunday; Russian news agencies have since claimed he is in Moscow.

The leader of the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group claimed a "historic" victory Sunday in a speech from a landmark mosque in Damascus. "This victory, my brothers, is for the entire Islamic nation..." he said from the Umayyad Mosque in a video shared by the HTS on Telegram.

"Today, Syria is purified.... this victory is born from mujahideen (fighters) who languished in prison," Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, now using his real name Ahmed al-Sharaa, said.

HTS is rooted in the Syrian branch of Al-Qaeda, from which it ties in 2016. Labelled a 'terrorist organisation' by Western governments, HTS has sought to soften its image in recent years.

What World Said On Syria

The United States has called on all concerned to "establish a transition away from the Assad regime toward (an) independent Syria". President Joe Biden said al-Assad "should be held accountable."

France President Emmanuel Macron welcomed the fall of al-Assad's "barbaric state" and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his country is ready to contribute to a political solution for peace.

Iran, meanwhile, has said it expects "friendly" relations with Syria to continue, and that it would adopt "appropriate approaches" in accordance with the behaviour of "effective actors" in Damascus.

A senior United Arab Emirates official urged Syrians to collaborate and Turkey, which supported the rebels, said it would help "to heal wounds and guarantee Syria's unity, integrity and security".

The United Nations Envoy for Syria called the rebel takeover "a watershed moment" for a country marred by nearly 14 years of civil war. However, war crimes investigators have urging those taking charge to ensure "atrocities" committed under Bashar al-Assad's rule are not repeated.

Fall Of Bashar al-Assad

al-Assad's government fell over 13 years after a crackdown on anti-government protests ignited Syria's brutal civil war, which has involved foreign powers, jihadists and killed over 500,000.

Across the country, statues of Hafez al-Assad, the President's father and the founder of the system of government he inherited, including killing these even suspected of dissent, were torn down.

The developments came hours after HTS said it had captured the city of Homs, which was the third major urban centre they seized since beginning their advance on November 27.

With input from agencies

