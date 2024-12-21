Sydney's Iconic New Year's Eve Fireworks Could Be Cancelled. Here's Why

Sydney's iconic New Year's Eve fireworks display could be cancelled this year owing to the ongoing industrial action by the Rail, Tram and Bus Union (RTBU) seeking pay rises and improvements to working conditions. New South Wales Police Commissioner Karen Webb said she had "grave concerns" about the safety of revellers who would gather in large numbers to witness the yearly spectacle. If the fireworks are cancelled, it could cost the economy $98 million, according to a report in the Guardian.

"Leaving the city is based on access to transport, including trains, and, if trains aren't available, and people can't leave the city, I have very large concerns of the risk that will create to the public, because families won't be able to get home and they'll be trapped in the city [with] no way out," Ms Webb told reporters.

She added that NSW police secured the event every year on the basis that 250,000 people who come into the city are able to leave it safely.

"So I haven't ruled out that I will recommend to government that we cancel the fireworks. It's that serious," said Ms Webb.

RTBU state secretary Toby Warnes did not agree with Ms Webb's alleged threat to cancel the fireworks and called it a 'tactic'.

"Instead of attempting to resolve the dispute the government is resorting to hysteria and scaring the public of NSW," he said.

Transport Minister Jo Haylen called on the rail workers to call off the action as it would not be "tolerable" over New Year's Eve as millions plan to visit the Sydney foreshore for the fireworks.

"It's been a tough year for businesses and for families, and they deserve the opportunity to come together and to celebrate," she said.

"That's why I'm saying to the unions right now, withdraw your industrial action, because no level of disturbance, of disruption on our rail network is tolerable."

'Ample notice periods'

In a fresh statement released on Saturday (Dec 21), RTBU said the government had been "provided with ample notice periods for all industrial action to allow for them to make alternative arrangements". However, it was clear by the "delays and cancellations that those arrangements have not been made".

The union said 25 partial work bans are now in place, as well as a walkout on part of the signalling system, and a limit has been imposed on the number of kilometres the remaining workers will travel.

The rail workers are seeking a 32 per cent pay rise over a four-year period and a 35-hour working week.