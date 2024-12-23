Swiss Government Adopts More EU Sanctions On Russia And Belarus

Switzerland adopted the latest EU sanctions package on Russia and Belarus, the government said on Monday. The move came one week after the European Union targeted Moscow's vessels and Chinese entities found to have traded with the Russian military.

The Swiss government listed 54 persons and 30 companies and organisations, freezing their assets as of Dec. 24, and banned 52 ships from providing services.

"These are mainly tankers that are part of Russia's shadow fleet and are circumventing the price cap on Russian crude oil and petroleum products or transporting military goods for Russia or stolen grain from Ukraine," the Swiss statement said.

The sanctioned individuals will be barred from entering Switzerland.

In line with EU policy, Switzerland also adopted financial and travel sanctions against 26 individuals and two organisations from Belarus.

