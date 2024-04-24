Swiss Air Jet Nearly Collides With Four Other Planes At US Airport

The near-miss on April 17th is now under investigation by the FAA

A Swiss Air pilot's split-second decision prevented a horrific mid-air collision with four other planes on the runway of John F Kennedy Airport. Air traffic control recordings reveal a shocking error - clearance for takeoff was granted while other aircraft were still present. Thankfully, the pilot's quick thinking saved the day. The near-miss on April 17th is now under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

"Swiss 17K heavy rejecting takeoff," the Swiss Air pilot told air traffic control, realising collision was imminent. "Traffic on the runway."

"Exit out," an air traffic controller urged the pilot.

Confirming the seriousness of the incident, the FAA revealed the Swiss Air flight aborted takeoff due to four unidentified aircraft crossing the very same runway at JFK. The aviation authority remained tight-lipped about the other airlines involved, The Independent reported.

Last week's JFK scare adds to a growing list of airline mishaps in 2024. Just this year, the same airport witnessed a near-miss between a Delta and an American Airlines jet in January. Days later, a JetBlue plane clipped another at the gate. Similar close calls unfolded outside Washington D.C., where a JetBlue takeoff was halted due to an air traffic control error involving a Southwest flight.

Additionally, the FAA grounded all Alaska Airlines planes due to a computer glitch, and Boeing faced scrutiny after a door malfunction and whistleblower testimony raised safety concerns. These incidents paint a concerning picture of near misses and underline the need for heightened vigilance within the aviation industry.