Suspected "Terror" Shooting In Tel Aviv With Many Casualties: Israeli Police

Israeli police said gunmen opened fire in Israel's commercial capital Tel Aviv on the boundary with Jaffa on Tuesday and there were a number of casualties.

TV footage showed gunmen getting off at a light rail station and opening fire. Israel media reported at least four people were seriously injured.

Israel's MDA ambulance service said it received a report at 7.01 p.m. (1601 GMT) of people injured by gunfire.

Medics and paramedics provided on-site medical treatment to a number of wounded people with varying degrees of injuries, including some who were unconscious, MDA said.

