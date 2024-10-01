Advertisement

Suspected "Terror" Shooting In Tel Aviv With Many Casualties: Israeli Police

TV footage showed gunmen getting off at a light rail station and opening fire. Israel media reported at least four people were seriously injured.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Suspected "Terror" Shooting In Tel Aviv With Many Casualties: Israeli Police
Medics and paramedics provided on-site medical treatment to a number of wounded people.

Israeli police said gunmen opened fire in Israel's commercial capital Tel Aviv on the boundary with Jaffa on Tuesday and there were a number of casualties.

TV footage showed gunmen getting off at a light rail station and opening fire. Israel media reported at least four people were seriously injured.

Israel's MDA ambulance service said it received a report at 7.01 p.m. (1601 GMT) of people injured by gunfire.

Medics and paramedics provided on-site medical treatment to a number of wounded people with varying degrees of injuries, including some who were unconscious, MDA said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Israel Shooting, Tel Aviv Shooting
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Painting Found By Junk Dealer Turns Out To Be An Original Picasso Worth Over Rs 50 Crore
Suspected "Terror" Shooting In Tel Aviv With Many Casualties: Israeli Police
Iran Fires Missiles At Israel, Civilians In Bomb Shelters
Next Article
Iran Fires Missiles At Israel, Civilians In Bomb Shelters
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com