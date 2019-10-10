Suspected Gunman In Germany Shooting Arrested: Police

The suspected gunman in a deadly shooting Tuesday in Germany's Halle city has been detained, police said.

"The suspect has been arrested," a police spokesman told AFP, adding that the man was "being treated" for injuries.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.