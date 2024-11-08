Fired Worker Shoots Ex-Boss In New York City. Flees Through Subway Tunnels

A recently dismissed employee of a computer repair store shot his former boss in New York City's Upper West Side area on Wednesday and fled into the subway system to evade the police. According to authorities, the incident unfolded at West 69th Street and Columbus Avenue at around 9:20 am.

The attacker, reportedly a remote worker at Lincoln Business Machines Incorporated, was recently let go from his position, according to a report in The New York Post. Witnesses claim the former employee, a man in his 40s, confronted his ex-employer on the street near the store, firing twice -- once in his shoulder and then in his leg. The victim, a 47-year-old man, was immediately transported to St. Luke's Hospital, where he remains in stable condition, said the report.

After the shooting, the suspect ran into the nearby 72nd Street subway station and hid under a stationary train. “It was all about the situation with work,” a resident told The New York Post, adding the attacker's grievances reportedly involved financial disagreements with his former employer. “It was something about money and something about being cheated or wronged … It was terrifying.”

"I heard like 15 loud bangs," a resident told CBS News. Another witness recalled, "I was actually half asleep and I heard 10 gunshots." A stray bullet struck the door of a nearby apartment building. "We just moved into this building a month and a half ago, thinking it was a really safe area," said a resident of the building.

During the search, subway passengers experienced significant disruptions, with one train being evacuated. A video shared on social media captured commuters crouched on the floor and exiting through darkened tunnels. A passenger posted on X (formerly Twitter), “My super pleasant subway ride to work this morning!! Love the C train!!! Nothing like an active gunman on the train to wake you up for the day!”

According to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, C trains were temporarily suspended in both directions, while A and D trains faced severe delays. Other lines, including the B and E, were also impacted.

The gunman, still at large, was last seen wearing a black hoodie, green jacket, tan pants, and carrying a black firearm, according to The New York Post report.