Suspected Donald Trump Gunman Fired No Shots: US Secret Service

The man arrested on suspicion of seeking to assassinate Donald Trump in Florida had no clear line of sight on the former president and did not fire his weapon, the US Secret Service said Monday.

"He did not fire or get off any shots at our agent," Secret Service acting director Ronald Rowe told reporters, referring to suspect Ryan Routh who has been charged with illegal firearms possession in the case.

