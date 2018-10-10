Suspect In Bulgarian Journalist's Rape, Murder Arrested In Germany

World | | Updated: October 10, 2018 12:21 IST
Suspect In Bulgarian Journalist's Rape, Murder Arrested In Germany

Viktoria Marinova had recently become the anchor of a talk show focused on investigative reporting.

Sofia: 

Police in Germany have arrested a man in connection with the rape and brutal murder of Bulgarian journalist Viktoria Marinova, Bulgarian officials said Wednesday.

The man was picked up late on Tuesday at the request of Bulgarian authorities, Bulgaria's Interior Minister Mladen Marinov told a news conference.

The country's chief prosecutor, Sotir Tsatsarov, said "at this stage, we do not believe that the murder is linked" to Marinova's work as a journalist.



