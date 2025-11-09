Advertisement

Super Typhoon Fung-Wong Makes Landfall In Philippines

The storm, with a radius spanning nearly the whole of the Philippines, made landfall in Aurora province on the main island of Luzon at 9:10 pm.

Schools. government offices will be closed on Monday. (Image Source: satlib.cira.colostate.edu)
Philippines:

Super Typhoon Fung-wong slammed into the Philippines' eastern seaboard on Sunday, the national weather service said, after killing at least two people and forcing more than a million to evacuate their homes.

The storm, with a radius spanning nearly the whole of the Philippines, made landfall in Aurora province on the main island of Luzon at 9:10 pm (1310 GMT), the state forecaster reported, only days after another typhoon ravaged the country.
 

