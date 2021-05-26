"Super Blood Moon" Dazzles Stargazers, Thousands Share Pictures On Twitter

Anyone living between Australia and the United States was able to see an enormous, bright, red Moon if the skies were clear.

Super Moon: The eclipse could be seen directly without any visual aid, unlike solar eclipse

Millions of people in many countries witnessed a "Super Blood Moon" event today. It was the first lunar eclipse in two years, which took place when the Moon was closest to Earth. The celestial event may not take place in the near future, experts say.

The eclipse was visible in Western United States, Canada, Mexico, most of Central America and Ecuador, western Peru, southern Chile and Argentina. It was also witnessed in eastern Australia and New Zealand.

The eclipse could be seen directly without any visual aid, unlike solar eclipse.

Thousands of people shared spectacular photos of the Moon, which appeared larger and brighter than usual.

During a "Super Moon" event, the Moon passes just 3,60,000 kilometres from Earth. It can appear 30 percent brighter and way larger.

The next Super Blood Moon is expected to take place in 2033, news agency AFP reported.

With inputs from AFP