'Super Blood Moon' Dazzles Stargazers, Thousands Share Pictures On Twitter

Millions of people in many countries witnessed a "Super Blood Moon" event today. It was the first lunar eclipse in two years, which took place when the Moon was closest to Earth. The celestial event may not take place in the near future, experts say.

Anyone living between Australia and the United States was able to see an enormous, bright, red Moon if the skies were clear.

The eclipse was visible in Western United States, Canada, Mexico, most of Central America and Ecuador, western Peru, southern Chile and Argentina. It was also witnessed in eastern Australia and New Zealand.

The eclipse could be seen directly without any visual aid, unlike solar eclipse.

Thousands of people shared spectacular photos of the Moon, which appeared larger and brighter than usual.

Today's blood moon and the scope I used to shoot it! pic.twitter.com/SOr3qIN4eX — Bray Falls (@astrofalls) May 26, 2021

Guys the blood moon 😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/4uwNQ4qrui — shangaan prince👑 (@chrisreymond89) May 26, 2021

A friend of mine who works at the Goldendale Observatory took some fantastic photos of the bloodmoon. pic.twitter.com/wKu3MQXCfI — Tigerbot_Hesh (@TigerBotHesh45) May 26, 2021

Today was the day of lunar eclipse, blood moon and super moon. Beautifully captured by Dr Vivek Banerjee. #BloodMoonpic.twitter.com/lXRqmrkoFi — Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) May 26, 2021

The crew aboard the @Space_Station observed today's supermoon and lunar eclipse! @JAXA_en astronaut @Aki_Hoshide captured photos from orbit ⤵️ https://t.co/fX4X9hUsrw — NASA (@NASA) May 26, 2021

Here's a Super Blood Moon that you might enjoy#supermoonpic.twitter.com/CEX6awa1KK — Steveon (@Steveon15) May 26, 2021

A rare phenomenon happened today: the super blood moon lunar eclipse- we have the supermoon, the blue moon, the lunar eclipse which is the blood moon and on top of that my birthday. pic.twitter.com/ppp8nM5JWL — Gladiz May Latiza (@Giadre) May 26, 2021

a composite photo of tonight's super blood moon #LunarEclipse2021pic.twitter.com/nTjojI53hF — ry (@Ryencxz) May 26, 2021

During a "Super Moon" event, the Moon passes just 3,60,000 kilometres from Earth. It can appear 30 percent brighter and way larger.

The next Super Blood Moon is expected to take place in 2033, news agency AFP reported.

With inputs from AFP