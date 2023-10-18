'No Words Can Erase This Pain': Google CEO Sundar Pichai On Israel-Hamas War

Sundar Pichai also said that Google would provide $8 million in grants to nonprofits.

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said that its employees all over the world are affected by the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

“What our 2,000+ colleagues in Israel are going through is heartbreaking as their families and friends continue to experience loss and horror, with hostages from Israel and around the world in Gaza. Googlers in Israel are still sheltering in safe rooms,” he wrote in a statement.

He also noted that “googlers” have been impacted by the rising “Islamophobia.” “Our Palestinian, Arab and Muslim Googlers are deeply affected by a concerning rise in Islamophobia, and are watching with dread as Palestinian civilians in Gaza have suffered significant loss and fear for their lives amid the escalating war and humanitarian crisis. No words can erase this pain,” he said.

Mr Pichai stated that Google was working hard to remove violent, hateful, or terrorist content and tackle disinformation. He also mentioned that the company recently pledged to fight antisemitism. He said, “Our Jewish Googlers around the world are reeling from these attacks — which bring painful reminders of the worst moments in history — and are experiencing a rise in antisemitic incidents that call for increased security at synagogues and schools.”

Mr Pichai also said that Google would provide $8 million in grants to nonprofits aimed at offering relief to civilians affected in Israel and Gaza. “I wanted to let you know that today we're announcing $8 million in grants to nonprofits who are providing relief to civilians affected in Israel and Gaza,” Mr Pichai wrote.

“Our Tel Aviv and Haifa offices have shelters and remain open to Googlers who need them. Please expect your colleagues in these offices to be focused on the safety of their families and themselves at this moment,” he added.

The ongoing Israel-Hamas war has led to the loss of lives, displacement of civilians, and destruction of infrastructure in both Israel and Gaza. The situation has sparked international concern, with various entities advocating for peace, de-escalation, and a diplomatic resolution to the conflict.

A massive explosion ripped through a hospital in Gaza, killing over 500 people and drawing widespread condemnation globally. Israel claimed a rocket launched by Islamic Jihad (a group affiliated with Hamas) misfired and hit the hospital, while Hamas said Israel conducted airstrikes on innocent Gazans.

US President Joe Biden, who is visiting Israel, backed the latter's claim that a rocket launched by Islamic Jihad misfired and hit the hospital, but in the same breath, also condemned the attack and said: "I was deeply saddened and outraged by the explosion at the hospital in Gaza yesterday."

US intelligence based on aerial images and intercepted communications shows Israel was not to blame for a strike on a Gaza hospital that killed hundreds, the White House said Wednesday.