Qatar PM Hopes Israel Won't Exploit Iran Truce To Keep Bombing Gaza

Mediator Qatar's said Tuesday it was working on resuming Gaza ceasefire talks in days, urging Israel not to exploit a truce with Iran to "unleash everything it wants to unleash" on the blockaded strip.

"We are still continuing our efforts, and God willing, we will try to look for an opportunity during the next two days for having indirect negotiations between the two parties... We hope that the Israeli side will not exploit the ceasefire with Iran to unleash what it wants to unleash on Gaza and continue its bombing of" the strip, said Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani during a joint press conference with his Lebanese coutnerpart.



