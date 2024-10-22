Sundar Pichai On Why Google Invests So Heavily On Free Meals To Employees

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has revealed why the company invests so heavily in its famous free meal policy. Contrary to popular belief, Mr Pichai explained these meals were not just perks, adding they served a deeper purpose.

"I can recall several times, when I was working at Google early on, being in cafes, meeting someone else, talking and getting excited about something. So, it sparks creativity," Mr Pichai shared in an interview on Bloomberg's The David Rubenstein Show.

Sundar Pichai, who started working at Google as a Product Manager in 2004, said that some of the most brilliant ideas emerge during these communal meals.

The CEO added that this collaborative environment, where employees gather over food, helps foster innovation. "The benefit that comes out of it dwarfs the cost," Mr Pichai remarked, saying the free meals weren't a financial burden but a long-term investment in creativity and community building.

Beyond the free meals, Mr Pichai noted that Google's employee-friendly initiatives positively impacted workplace dynamics. With over 1,82,000 employees globally, the tech giant attracts top talent, with approximately 90 per cent of job candidates accepting offers.

Discussing what Google looks for in potential hires, Mr Pichai said that criteria vary depending on the role. For engineering positions, he said, it was important to find skilled programmers who can adapt to new challenges. "We are really looking for 'superstar software engineers," he added.

Apart from complimentary meals, Google offers extensive health insurance, flexible remote work options, paid time off and wellness programmes, making it one of the most attractive workplaces in the industry.

However, despite the benefits, Sundar Pichai acknowledged that not all of Google's perks have remained intact in recent years. In 2023, the company announced plans to streamline its offerings, including reducing the hours of some office cafes and consolidating micro kitchens. However, he noted that Google's benefits still rank among the most generous in Silicon Valley, influencing other companies to adopt similar initiatives.