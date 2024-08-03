Google Employee Gives A Glimpse Into Her Daily Work Meal In Viral Video

Google office lunch video went viral.

Videos featuring office lunch scenes are going viral on social media these days. You must have seen clips of MNC employees filling their plates from lavish buffets. The newest addition to this series has been uploaded by a woman working for Google. In a video shared on Instagram, she gives us a glimpse into her life as a Google employee and shows what she gets to eat daily in the office. It begins at her office desk and then transitions to the canteen. She starts by taking plates, forks and spoons. After that, she moved to the salad section and placed some cucumber slices on her plate.

The woman then picks up a platter of spicy ramen and loads her plate with vermicelli noodles and toppings. She also adds laccha paratha, mutton shami kebabs, and some green chutney to her plate. The video then cuts to the beverages section, showcasing a fridge full of Coke Zero, water bottles, Limca, and Schweppes drinks. It ends with her finishing her lunch, but not before enjoying a little tiramisu jar and chocolate gelato. The caption on her post read, "Google serves all day every day."

The video has clocked close to 3 million views. Needless to say, the office's generous spread left everyone envious.

One person said, "Tell Google I'm ready to give an interview now."

Another added, "Zero sick leaves."

Meanwhile, a user chimed in, "I'll not be able to work after the food coma lol."

Some wanted to know if employees "pay for this..or it's on the company..?"

"That ramen has no business looking that delicious OMG," read a comment

A few felt motivated by the video like this user who wrote, "I find these reels very motivating so that I can work someday soon in the same work culture."

Many congratulated the woman in the video for landing a job at Google.