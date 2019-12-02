3 Killed In Plane Crash Near Texas Airport

The plane crashed into a sidewalk killing all three passengers (Representational)

Three people died when a small plane crashed on the north side of the San Antonio International Airport in Texas late on Sunday, NBC Chicago reported, citing fire officials.

The plane was on its way from Sugarland to Boerne when it developed engine problems and diverted to the San Antonio International Airport, the report added, citing San Antonio fire chief Charles Hood.

The plane crashed into a sidewalk killing all three passengers