Suella Braverman Resigns As UK Home Secretary

Britain's hardline interior minister Suella Braverman has left the government of Prime Minister Liz Truss, UK media reported on Wednesday, adding to the air of chaos engulfing the new leader.

The circumstances of Ms Braverman's departure were not immediately made clear but the BBC and others reported the exit of the right-winger, who had stood herself in the recent Conservative leadership election.

