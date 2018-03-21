Sudan, World's Last Surviving Male White Rhino, Euthanised In Kenya Conservancy In May 2017, dating app Tinder and the conservancy partnered together to raise money for his breeding campaign.

Share EMAIL PRINT Sudan suffered from age-related complications which made it impossible for him to stand New Delhi: Sudan, world's last surviving male white rhino, died on 19 March at Kenya's Ol Pejeta conservancy. 45-year-old Sudan was being treated for age-related complications that led to degenerative changes in muscles and bones combined with extensive skin wounds.



His condition worsened significantly in the last 24 hours that he lived, running up to 19 March, which made it impossible for him to stand up.



Finally, the veterinary team from the Dvur Kralove Zoo, Ol Pejeta and Kenya Wildlife Service took the decision to euthanize him.



Richard Vigne, Ol Pejeta's CEO told NDTV, "He was a great ambassador for his species and will be remembered for the work he did to raise awareness globally of the plight facing not only rhinos, but also thousands of other species facing extinction as a result of unsustainable human activity. One day, his demise will hopefully be seen as a seminal moment for conservationists worldwide."



In May 2017, dating app Tinder and the conservancy partnered together to raise money for his breeding campaign.



Sudan's bio on Tinder read, "I don't mean to be too forward but the fate of my species literally depends on me. I perform well under pressure. 6 ft and 5,000 lbs if it matters."



This was aimed at raising awareness about the dire state of the northern white rhinos and to raise funds for conservation efforts.



Sudan had previously lived at the Dver Kralove Zoo in the Czech Republic before being transported to Ol Pejeta Conservancy, about 250 km (155 miles) north of Nairobi, where he lived the final years of his life with his daughter 27-year-old Najin and granddaughter 17-year-old Fatu.





