Success Or Failure, Elon Musk Says SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Launch Will Be 'One Big Boom'

Falcon Heavy launches to Mars orbit tomorrow. If it doesn’t explode into tiny pieces, it will carry Starman in Roadster over 400 million km from Earth at 11 km/sec on a billion year journey through deep space. Should it work, Falcon Heavy will be the most powerful rocket in the world by a factor of two and the highest payload launch vehicle to reach orbit after the Saturn V moon rocket. Could do crewed missions to the moon and Mars with orbital refilling, but better to leave that to the BFR program.

A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Feb 5, 2018 at 9:40am PST