Subway Employee In US Shot Dead By Customer After Argument Over 'Too Much Mayo'

The Subway employee was killed in front of her five-year-old son.

A subway worker in the United States was recently shot dead in front of her son on Sunday after an argument with a customer about “too much mayonnaise on his sandwich”.

According to Fox News, police informed that the incident took place at the downtown Atlanta gas station. A second worker was also hospitalised with injuries following the incident. The owner of the Subway said that the reason for the shooting was something small - a customer was mad about mayo.

"Believe it or not, it was about too much mayonnaise on his sandwich," owner Willie Glenn said, adding, “He decided to escalate the situation and from there, that's when all hell broke loose.”

The police said that the customer shot two employees, leaving a 26-year-old woman dead and another 24-year-old woman rushed to surgery in critical condition. As per the outlet, the cops have arrested a 36-year-old man.

"It was very senseless. The suspect came inside the restaurant (to) order a sandwich and there was something wrong with the sandwich that made him so upset that he decided to take out his anger on two of the employees here," Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said.

Separately, Mr Glenn informed that the employee who was killed had her five-year-old son in the store when it happened. He also went on to say that an on-duty manager returned fire at the suspect but missed. The two employees shot had worked at the restaurant for three or four weeks, the owner of the restaurant added.

"It is really unfortunate, I mean there is just a whole lot of shooting and killing going on and this was just ridiculous. My heart, right now, is just with my employees," Mr Glenn said.

The police have not released the name of the man arrested or the name of the woman killed.