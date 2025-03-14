"Strong G7 Unity" On Ukraine In Talks: Host Canada

Group of Seven foreign ministers reached a unified statement backing US-led calls for a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, host Canada said Friday, despite friction with President Donald Trump.

"Through our long conversations, we were able to find strong G7 unity on a variety of issues that were discussed and one that I would like to highlight in particular is the one linked to Ukraine," Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly told reporters on the last day of the talks in Quebec.

"All G7 foreign ministers agree with the US proposal of a ceasefire that is supported by Ukrainians and we are now studying and looking at the Russian reaction," she said.

"So, ultimately, the ball is now in Russia's court when it comes to Ukraine."

The club of wealthy democracies -- Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States -- has been rattled by Trump's outreach to Russia since returning to office and his heavy pressure on Ukraine, which Moscow invaded in 2022.

But diplomacy dramatically shifted Tuesday when Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who was taking part in the Quebec talks, met Ukrainian officials in Saudi Arabia, with Kyiv backing a proposal for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire.

