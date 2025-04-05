"Strong Country, Weak Reaction": Volodymyr Zelensky Slams US After Russian Attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed his disappointment and frustration with the United States' response to a recent deadly attack on his hometown, Kryvyi Rih. In a heartfelt and emotional statement on social media, Zelenskyy criticised the US for its perceived weakness in addressing the attack, which resulted in the deaths of 19 people, including nine children.



The attack, carried out by Russian forces, involved a missile strike followed by a drone attack, causing widespread destruction and loss of life. Zelenskyy accused the US of being afraid to directly name Russia in its comments on the attack, stating, "Unfortunately, the reaction of the American Embassy is unpleasantly surprising: such a strong country, such a strong people - and such a weak reaction." He emphasised the need for stronger action and clearer condemnation of Russia's actions.

"They are even afraid to say the word "Russian" when talking about the missile that killed children", he wrote.

The US Ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, had expressed her horror at the attack, stating, "Horrified that tonight a ballistic missile struck near a playground and restaurant in Kryvyi Rih. More than 50 people injured and 16 killed, including 6 children. This is why the war must end." However, Zelenskyy felt that this response was insufficient, arguing that the US should be more direct in its criticism of Russia.

In his statement, Zelenskyy also highlighted the tragic loss of life, including the deaths of children, and emphasised the need for greater pressure on Russia to bring an end to the conflict. He wrote, "Yes, the war must end. But in order to end it, we must not be afraid to call a spade a spade. We must not be afraid to put pressure on the only one who continues this war and ignores all the world's proposals to end it. We must put pressure on Russia, which chooses to kill children instead of a ceasefire."

The UK's Chief of Defence Staff, Sir Tony Radakin, met with Zelenskyy and French General Thierry Burkhard, emphasising the commitment of the UK and France to supporting Ukraine's long-term security.

In the aftermath of the attack, Ukrainian drones launched a counter-attack on an explosives factory in Russia's Samara region, demonstrating Ukraine's determination to defend itself against Russian aggression.

