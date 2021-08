Haiti Earthquake: 7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Haiti. (Representational)

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey said, with some damage already reported.

The long shock was felt throughout the country and material damage was recorded in the southwestern peninsula of the island, according to images from witnesses.

