Stranger Throws 3-Year-Old Boy Into Zoo Crocodile Pit Before Heroic Rescue In UK

A shocking incident unfolded at Johnsons of Old Hurst zoo in Huntingdon, where a three-year-old boy was left fighting for his life after allegedly being thrown into a crocodile enclosure by a stranger.

According to The Independent, the child suffered serious injuries in the attack, prompting an immediate and heroic response from Tracey Johnson, wife of the zoo's owner, who reportedly leapt into the enclosure to rescue him.

Police confirmed that the boy was rushed to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

Emergency services and officers remained at the zoo for several hours following the incident as investigations got underway. A 30-year-old man from Norfolk has since been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A spokesperson for Johnsons of Old Hurst told the BBC that the zoo's thoughts and prayers are with the boy and his family.

"Out of respect for the family, our Tropical House will remain closed until further notice," the spokesperson said.

"If you have any questions about the incident, please direct inquiries to Cambridgeshire Police. The rest of the site will remain open as normal."

Detective Inspector Verity McCann of Cambridgeshire Police said: "At this stage, we are speaking to people who were at the zoo at the time of this distressing incident to understand more about the circumstances.

"We do not believe the man arrested and the child are known to each other. Officers are supporting the boy's family at the hospital, and our thoughts remain with them."

Huntingdon MP Ben Obese-Jecty also expressed his concern, saying his "thoughts are with the young victim and his family during a hugely traumatic and difficult time." He urged the public to refrain from speculation online.

He added that he is "liaising with senior officers at Gold Command, who are treating this as a critical incident."