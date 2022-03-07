Stolen SUV Crashes Into Van At High Speed On Sydney Harbour Bridge, Bursts Into Flames

The car tipped over onto its roof and caught fire after the accident.

A speeding car crashed head-on into a van and flipped on the Sydney Habour Bridge on Monday morning, throwing traffic out of gear. The terrifying video of the incident was recorded by the dashcam of a car at the site.

The Australian Police later said that the accident took place at 7.06am (local time) today and the car was stolen.

The man who stole the Toyota Kluger SUV minutes before the accident was pulled out from the burning car by passing motorists. The driver of the van was, meanwhile, cut free by emergency services.

The dashcam footage shows the stolen car speeding past other vehicles, changing lanes and unsuccessfully trying to avoid the incoming Toyota HiAce van. The Kluger tipped over onto its roof and caught fire, after which the motorists ran towards it to save the driver.

The SUV soon turned into a ball of fire which was visible from kilometres away.

Another car (the third) was damaged in the crash - a Honda CR-V which was hit by the ricochet - leaving three people injured. The driver of the Kluger is among those injured and is in serious condition. He is being treated in hospital under police guard.

Speaking to reporters, Detective Superintendent Rohan Cramsie said the dashcam video is “horrifying to watch”.

“I can only begin to imagine what the other drivers would have witnessed and experienced when they saw that vehicle coming towards them... which we would allege was above the speed limit," he added.

The accident brought traffic to a standstill in the area. Both the lanes were closed for over two hours, with the NSW Police Force posting live updates about the situation.

SYDNEY HARBOUR BRIDGE: All lanes have reopened on the Harbour Bridge after an earlier multi vehicle crash and car fire. Southbound traffic on the Gore Hill Fwy remains heavy so continue to allow extra travel time. https://t.co/0b2q9KLoYA — NSW Police Force (@nswpolice) March 6, 2022

There is also alert about rain and severe weather. Train services on several lines are expected to be affected due to heavy rain.