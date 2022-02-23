'Still Time To Avert Worst Case Scenario In Ukraine': Joe Biden

Biden said worst case scenario can be avoided that will bring untold suffering to millions of people.

US President Joe Biden said Tuesday there was still time to avert the "worst case scenario" of a bloody full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine through diplomacy.

"There's no question that Russia is the aggressor, so we're clear eyed about the challenges we're facing," Biden said in a nationwide address from the White House.

"Nonetheless, there is still time to avert the worst case scenario that will bring untold suffering to millions of people if they move as suggested."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)