'Still Believe In Two-State Solution': Biden Tells Netanyahu

Joe Biden said that he backs future statehood for the Palestinians.

US President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a call Friday that he still backs future statehood for the Palestinians, the White House said, amid tensions between the two leaders over the issue.

"The president still believes in the promise and the possibility of a two-state solution. He recognizes that it's going to take a lot of hard work," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

