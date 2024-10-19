Advertisement

"Starting Point Of Free Trade Pact": India On Critical Mineral Deal With US

Earlier this month, India and the US signed an initial pact to cooperate on strengthening supply chains in the two countries for lithium, cobalt and other critical minerals used in electric vehicles and clean energy applications.

"Starting Point Of Free Trade Pact": India On Critical Mineral Deal With US
India has sought a critical mineral partnership agreement with the United States. (Representational)
New Delhi:

Trade minister Piyush Goyal today said that India has sought a critical mineral partnership agreement with the United States as he hopes for talks on a broader trade pact between the two nations.

"I had suggested that critical mineral MoU (memorandum of understanding) to be converted to a critical mineral partnership and become a starting point to become an FTA (Free Trade Agreement)," Piyush Goyal told reporters at a press briefing in New Delhi.

Earlier this month, India and the US signed an initial pact to cooperate on strengthening supply chains in the two countries for lithium, cobalt and other critical minerals used in electric vehicles and clean energy applications.

The MoU fell far short of a full critical minerals trade deal that would allow India to benefit from the $7,500 US electric vehicle tax credit.

Minerals-focused trade deals are one way that the US President Joe Biden's administration hopes to open up access for trusted allies to a $7,500 per vehicle EV tax credit introduced in last year's climate-focused Inflation Reduction Act.
 

