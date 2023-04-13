Starbucks Removes Sign Comparing Singer Taylor Swift's Ex-Boyfriends To Drinks

aylor Swift recently broke up with British actor Joe Alwyn after dating him for six years.

A sign at one of the outlets of Starbucks sparked controversy after it compared former partners of singer Taylor Swift to several drinks. Pictures of the sign were widely shared on social media after which the coffee giant responded by saying that the sign was taken down.

According to the picture, shared on Twitter, the Starbucks sign read, “Which Taylor Swift ex are you?” Below this, the names of the singer's ex-boyfriends were listed and each one was compared to a Starbucks drink. Harry Styles was “Hot vanilla latte”, Calvin Harris was “vanilla bean frappe”, and Joe Alwyn's was compared to “hot chai with oat milk”. Others to feature on the menu were Joe Jonas, Tom Huddleston, John Mayer, Taylor Lautner, and Jake Gyllenhaal.

As the sign did rounds on the internet, it left users divided where some termed it as “unprofessional” while others said that it was “not that serious”.

Later, Starbucks, through its official Twitter handle, said that the sign was against its value and was removed.

“Thank you for bringing this to our attention. This certainly doesn't uphold our mission and values, and the sign has been taken down by the store,” the tweet read.

Thank you for bringing this to our attention. This certainly doesn't uphold our mission and values, and the sign been taken down by the store. — Starbucks Care (@StarbucksCare) April 11, 2023

Many reacted to the Starbucks sign.

“This was clearly written by a swiftie (hence John's drink having grounds in it)… I think it wasn't intended to make fun of the number of exes. It's just like choosing your favourite ex joke? It doesn't read as sexist to me personally,” a person wrote.

this was clearly written by a swiftie (hence john's drink having grounds in it)… i think it wasn't intended to make fun of the number of exes. it's just like a chose your favorite ex joke? it doesn't read as sexist to me personally… — Alex ????????‍⬛ (@svnfl0wrr) April 11, 2023

Another user said, “This is gross but y'all do realise this is store specific and not like a company choice right”.

this is gross but y'all do realize this is store specific and not like a company choice right ???????? — mal ☆ 16 days (@cowboygracie) April 11, 2023

“Literally just looks like something the store supervisor wanted to do, not Starbucks,” a comment read.

Literally just looks like something the store supervisor wanted to do, not starbucks, bffr — Eriberto (Eras Tour 4/13) (@itsbluu727) April 11, 2023

“I don't think Taylor was the punchline of any jokes here. If anything John and Jake were the punchline!” the user said.

i don't think taylor was the punchline of any jokes here. if anything john and jake were the punchline! — Alex ????????‍⬛ (@svnfl0wrr) April 12, 2023

Taylor Swift recently broke up with British actor Joe Alwyn after dating him for six years.