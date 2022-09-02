Starbucks Names Laxman Narasimhan As CEO: 5 Points On What This Means For Company

The five-decade-old popular coffee chain has 34,000 stores worldwide and is the premier roaster and retailer of speciality coffee.

With the move, Starbucks has chosen an executive credited with revitalising the maker of Lysol disinfectants to undertake a "reinvention" of the world's biggest coffee chain, according to news agency Reuters.

Starbucks faces a turbulent period. More than 200 of its stores in the United States have unionised in the past year, with workers pushing for better benefits and wages at a time of surging inflation.

The company is also reworking its business model from a focus on cafes that encouraged long visits to mobile pickup and delivery, while facing higher costs for ingredients and labour.