Stan Lee, The Marvel Comics Legend, Had A Message For His Fans. Watch

Stan Lee, in his video message said, it is wonderful to have caring fans.

Stan Lee, the creator of the Marvel superheroes, has left a heartfelt message for his fans.

The video message comes two days after the 95-year-old died on Monday.

In the video posted on his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, the creator of superhero characters like Iron Man and Thor revealed his immense love for the numerous fans around the world.

Watch the video here:

So many wonderful moments with Stan came spontaneously. As we were setting up the camera one day, he casually started talking about his fans. We know how much Stan meant to you, and we thought it would be nice for you to hear how much your support meant to him. pic.twitter.com/WTX8U1afLm - stan lee (@TheRealStanLee) November 14, 2018

In the 90-second video, Mr Lee speaks his hearts out, and says, "I cannot tell you how much I love my fans. Sometimes at night, I am sitting here thinking, what's it all about? And then I get a letter from a fan or I read something or I see something or I remember something. And I realize, it's so lucky to have fans, fans who really care about you."

Mr Lee added that it is wonderful to have caring fans who live in a different part of the world. He signed off by confessing his love for the fans once more.

The creator of iconic superhero characters like Black Panther, Spider-Man, Iron Man, The Avengers and The Incredible Hulk among other well-loved superheroes, Mr Lee had started Marvel comics with Jack Kirby in 1961 with 'Fantastic Four'. He also made cameo appearances in all of the Marvel movies.

He had suffered major medical ailments over the last year. Mr Lee is survived by his daughter. His wife, Joan passed away in 2017.