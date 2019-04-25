Sri Lanka's Defence Secretary Quits Following Suicide Bomb Attacks

Sri Lankan Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando said that while there had been no failure on his own part, he was taking responsibility for failures of some institutions he headed as the secretary of defence.

World | | Updated: April 25, 2019 19:25 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sri Lanka's Defence Secretary Quits Following Suicide Bomb Attacks

The Easter Sunday bombings on churches and luxury hotels killed at least 359 people and wounded about 500


COLOMBO: 

Sri Lankan Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando told Reuters on Thursday that he had resigned, taking responsibility for the suicide bomber attacks on the country last Sunday.

He said that while there had been no failure on his own part, he was taking responsibility for failures of some institutions he headed as the secretary of defence.

He said that security agencies were actively responding to intelligence they had about the possibility of attacks before they were launched.

"We were working on that. All those agencies were working on that," he said.

The Easter Sunday bombings on churches and luxury hotels killed at least 359 people and wounded about 500.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Sri Lanka Bomb BlastSri LankaHemasiri Fernando

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
PM ModiSri LanksJet AirwaysShivraj ChouhanMamata BanerjeeRohit ShekharElections 2019Lok Sabha Election DatesLive NewsIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsHuawei P30 LiteRedmi 7Electric BikeWorld Malaria Day

................................ Advertisement ................................