Lankan President Rajapaksa Flies To Singapore From Maldives: Report

The Sri Lanka President was expected to stay in Singapore for the time being, a Lankan government source told Reuters.

Rajapaksa had promised to resign on Wednesday, but Sri Lanka's Parliament Speaker Yapa Abeywardena said that he is yet to receive the resignation letter from the him.

Meanwhile. the anti-government protesters, who forced President Gotabaya Rajapaksa from his official residence at the weekend, announced that they will vacate key buildings they have overrun.

Protesters overran President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's palace at the weekend, forcing him to flee to the Maldives on Wednesday, when activists also entered the office of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The premier, whom Rajapaksa named as acting president in his absence, had demanded the evacuation of state buildings and instructed security forces to do "what is necessary to restore order".

Yesterday, the Lankan political leaders held an all-party meeting, where it was decided to let the parliament Speaker take over as the acting President. The office of Ranil Wickremesinghe, who has been asked to step down, said the ruling party and the opposition must form an all-party government.

Tear gas shells were fired as thousands of people mobbed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office, took over his residence and pushed against the gates of the Lankan parliament.

A curfew, imposed by Ranil Wickremsinghe over intensifying protests against the government in the state, has been lifted.

The United Kingdom, Singapore and Bahrain have asked their citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the island nation.