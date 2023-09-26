'India On Path Of Peace, We Want To Go With Them': Sri Lankan Minister

India is growing and that growth path is very important, said Ali Sabry. (File)

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said his country is looking at forging closer ties with India, especially in the fields of electricity, renewable energy, tourism and port shipping connectivity. Mr Sabry, in an exclusive interview with news agency ANI, emphasized that India is one of the fastest growing largest economies.

"It is a big economy. India is growing and that growth path is very important. Together with that, the region must grow," he said.

Mr Sabry further stressed that Sri Lanka has seen a big opportunity in India. "We have seen a big opportunity here, that's the idea. I'm sure we will be able to do that and that will be better for both countries."

He said Sri Lanka wants a good region with prosperity, peace, harmony, and among all, "we want a good and prosperous neighbour." Mr Sabry further praised India and added, "India is going on that path. We want to go with them."

Talking about the current situation in his country and India's assistance, Mr Sabry highlighted that the situation is much better compared to last year.

"Inflation has come down, the Rupee has stabilised, reserves have risen, and tourism has increased... It is India who provided us with various forms of assistance worth 3.9 billion," he added.

He expressed gratitude and said that India can proudly claim a great part of the credit that Sri Lanka has achieved today.

Mr Sabry also expressed happiness over meeting External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and said they had a small conversation on ways to strengthen the India-Sri Lanka relationship.

"I have invited him to visit Sri Lanka for the IORA. He promised that he would try his level best to make it and to take the country forward," he said.

Last year, India supplied over 270,000 MT of fuel to Sri Lanka to help ease the power crisis in the island country that was witnessing acute power cuts.

Moreover, Sri Lanka signed a $1 billion credit line with India for procuring food, medicines and other essential items. The agreement was signed between the State Bank of India (SBI) and the Government of Sri Lanka during their Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksha's two-day visit to India.

