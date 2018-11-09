Sri Lanka President Dissolves Parliament Amid Power Struggle: Reports

Maithripala Sirisena named former president Mahinda Rajapakse as prime minister on October 2.

President Maithripala Sirisena sacked Sri Lanka's parliament Friday hours after his party announced he did not have a majority to get his prime minister nominee through the legislature, a minister said.

Sirisena signed an official notification dismissing the 225-member assembly with effect from midnight, clearing the way for a snap election nearly two years ahead of schedule, the minister said asking not to be named.

"The election is likely to be held in early January," the minister told AFP after the United People's Freedom Alliance (UPFA) said they were eight legislators short of a majority in the 225-member assembly that remains suspended.