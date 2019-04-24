Woman Among 9 Bombers, Says Lanka Minister; Number Of Deaths Rises To 359

Sri Lanka blasts: The number of dead from the bombings has reached 359, including 39 foreigners

One of the nine bombers that detonated explosives in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday was a woman, deputy defence minister Ruwan Wijewardene told reporters on Wednesday.

The blasts at hotels and churches have so far killed at least 359 people, the deadliest such event in south Asia's history.

