Woman Among 9 Bombers, Says Lanka Minister; Number Of Deaths Rises To 359

The number of dead from the bombings has reached 359, including 39 foreigners, Reuters reported

World | | Updated: April 24, 2019 11:41 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Woman Among 9 Bombers, Says Lanka Minister; Number Of Deaths Rises To 359

Sri Lanka blasts: The number of dead from the bombings has reached 359, including 39 foreigners


Colombo: 

One of the nine bombers that detonated explosives in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday was a woman, deputy defence minister Ruwan Wijewardene told reporters on Wednesday.

The blasts at hotels and churches have so far killed at least 359 people, the deadliest such event in south Asia's history.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Sri LankaColombo

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Rohit ShekharPM Modi InterviewGautam GambhirSri Lanka PMRahul GandhiNirmala SitharamanElections 2019Lok Sabha Election DatesLive NewsIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsHow to Vote IndiaTriumph Speed TwinJio GigaFiberRedmi Y3 OnePlus 7 Pro

................................ Advertisement ................................