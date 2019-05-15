Sri Lanka Lifts Travel Ban On Grieving British Groom

Pathirana revoked the travel ban as Chandaria was not regarded as a suspect in the death of his wife.

A Briton whose bride died on their honeymoon two days after arriving in Sri Lanka will be allowed to return home after a court lifted a travel ban Wednesday.

Khilan Chandaria was expected to leave Sri Lanka on Thursday following a magistrate's decision to put off a full inquest into the death of Usheila Patel, 31, until August.

A court official told AFP that that Galle magistrate Pavithra Pathirana revoked the travel ban as Chandaria was not regarded as a suspect in the death of his wife.

Chandaria, 33, was in court with three lawyers.

"The forensic reports were not available today. Therefore the inquest proceedings were postponed until August 7," the official told from Galle, south of Colombo.

The couple checked into the Amari Galle hotel on April 23, four days after their wedding, and were taken ill two days later.

Amari spokesman Russell Cool told AFP last week that the couple initially declined medical treatment at a local hospital, but asked for help a few hours later.

Patel died at the hospital.

"The couple consumed a light meal prepared by the hotel, as did other guests at the same time and who remain fine," Cool told AFP.

Arrangements have already been made to repatriate Patel's remains to Britain, the court official said.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.