Sri Lanka Imposes Nationwide Curfew As Riots Erupt Weeks After Bombings

Sri Lanka curfew: The curfew was later extended across Sri Lanka, police said in a statement (File Photo)

Sri Lanka on Monday announced a nationwide six-hour night curfew after anti-Muslim riots spread to several districts just north of the capital Colombo, police said.

Three districts were brought under a curfew earlier in the day in response to Christian-led mob attacks on several Muslim-owned businesses and mosques, in the latest fallout from the Easter Sunday bombings blamed on local terrorists.

The curfew was later extended across the island, police said in a statement.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.