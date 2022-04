Street protests gripped Sri Lanka Friday as demonstrators blocked main roads across the country

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Friday declared a state of emergency giving security forces sweeping powers a day after hundreds of people tried to storm his residence amid an unprecedented economic crisis.

Rajapaksa said he believed there was a "public emergency in Sri Lanka" that necessitated invoking tough laws that give security wide authority to arrest and detain suspects.

