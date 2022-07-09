Sri Lanka Crisis Live Updates: Protesters Break Police Barricades, Enter President's Residence

Thousand of protesters broke police barricades and entered the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence.
Protesters wearing helmets and waving Sri Lankan flags broke into the President's residence, local TV news NewsFirst reported. The police removed the curfew after challenge from opposition parties, rights activists and the bar association
A top government source told NDTV that the President has been shifted to Army Headquarters last night.
Here are the LIVE Updates on Sri Lanka Crisis:
Protesters Enter Swimming Pool In President's Residence
Visuals have emerged which show protesters with Sri Lankan flags entering the swimming pool in President's residence. They were seen jumping and swimming in the pool.
Protesters Forced Railway Authorities To Operate Trains To Colombo: Officials
Protesters forced railway authorities in Sri Lanka to operate trains to Colombo for a rally on Saturday, officials said.
The police withdrew the curfew that placed after challenge from the opposition parties, rights activists and the bar association.
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Calls Emergency Party Leaders Meeting
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has summoned an emergency Party Leaders meeting to discuss a resolution to the situation in the country. He is also requesting that the Speaker summons Parliament, the Prime Minister's Office said.