Sri Lanka Crisis Live Updates: Protesters Break Police Barricades, Enter President's Residence

Protesters wearing helmets and waving Sri Lankan flags broke into the President's residence, local TV news NewsFirst reported. The police removed the curfew after challenge from opposition parties, rights activists and the bar association

A top government source told NDTV that the President has been shifted to Army Headquarters last night.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Sri Lanka Crisis:

Jul 09, 2022 14:19 (IST) Protesters Enter Swimming Pool In President's Residence



Visuals have emerged which show protesters with Sri Lankan flags entering the swimming pool in President's residence. They were seen jumping and swimming in the pool.







Jul 09, 2022 14:13 (IST) Protesters Forced Railway Authorities To Operate Trains To Colombo: Officials



Protesters forced railway authorities in Sri Lanka to operate trains to Colombo for a rally on Saturday, officials said.

