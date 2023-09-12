Special Pak Court Allows Imran Khan To Talk To Sons Over Phone: Report

Imran Khan approached special court against jail superintendent for not complying with its order

The Official Secrets Act Special Court has permitted the former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to talk to his sons over the phone till September 15, reported The News International.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief has been demanding to talk to his lawyers as well as his sons for a long time now.

One of Imran Khan's lawyers Sheeraz Ahmed Ranjha said that the court had ordered the jail officials to allow telephonic conversation between the PTI chief and his sons but the jail officials did not grant permission, according to ARY News.

Moreover, the lawyers of Imran Khan were also not allowed by the police to meet him at the Attock Jail, ARY News reported.

Lawyers Sheeraz Ahmed Ranjha and Gohar Ali were scheduled to meet Khan earlier this month.

According to The News International, Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain issued a notice to Attock Jail Superintendent Arif Shehzad seeking a report on the implementation of the court order.

Moreover, PTI chairman Khan also approached the special court against the jail superintendent for not complying with its order directing arrangements for telephonic conversation with his sons, reported The News International.

The Toshakhana issue became a major sticking point in Pakistan's politics after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified Imran Khan for making "false statements and incorrect declaration," ARY News reported.

The Toshakhana case alleged that Imran Khan did not share details regarding the gifts he retained from Toshakhana during his tenure as Pakistan's Prime Minister, according to an ARY News report.

Later, the Islamabad Court suspended the conviction of Imran Khan and directed to release him on bail from Attock Jail. However, the special court ordered to keep Imran Khan in judicial remand in cypher case.

The hearing of cypher case, against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) chief, was moved to the Attock jail. According to a statement from the law ministry, the ministry approved holding the former prime minister's Cypher case hearing in Attock prison.

Recently, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case,

Bushra Bibi has been accused of keeping a locket, chain, earrings, two rings, and a bracelet from the Toshakhana gifts.

In addition, Bushra Bibi is accused of keeping gold, diamonds, necklaces, bracelets, gold, diamond rings, earrings and bracelets. According to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the gifts were not submitted to the Toshakhana to calculate their prices.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)