Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. (File)

In pardoning nine Catalan separatists over the failed 2017 independence bid, Spain wants to end division and open a new chapter with the pro-independence government of Catalonia, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Tuesday.

"With this act, we want to open a new era of dialogue and reconciliation, and end once and for all the division and confrontation," he said.

