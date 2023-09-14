Spanish Man Arrested After Inappropriately Touching Reporter On Live TV

A clip shared on X shows the man being taken away in handcuffs.

A Spanish man has been arrested after he inappropriately touched a Spanish TV journalist while she was reporting live in Madrid on Tuesday, September 12. According to Sky News, journalist Isa Balado was reporting on a robbery in Madrid for channel Cuatro when a man approached her from behind and put his hands on her, asking her what channel she worked for.

Though the journalist continued her report, the program's host, Nacho Abad was taken aback and asked, ''Isa, forgive me for interrupting you… but did he just touch your butt?''.

After the journalist said ''yes'', he told her to get the man on camera. ''I just can't understand it. Can you put that man in front of me, please? Put this stupid guy in front of me! This guy is an idiot,'' he said. The reporter then confronted him, ''As much as you want to ask what channel we are from, do you really have to touch my butt? I'm doing a live show and I'm working.''

The man blatantly refused he did anything wrong and walked away while touching her hair, this time. Seconds later, he approached her again while she was live on air and said she should ''tell the truth''.

As the video surfaced, Madrid police arrested the man for sexually assaulting a reporter live on air. A clip shared on X shows the man being taken away in handcuffs by two police officials.

The channel has issued a statement saying it "rejects any form of harassment or aggression" and expressing its support for the reporter "after the absolutely intolerable situation she has suffered".