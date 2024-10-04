Spanish F-18 Fighter Jet Crashes While Flying Low, Pilot Dies

A Spanish Air Force pilot died when an F18 fighter plane crashed Friday in eastern Spain, officials said.

The pilot was the only person on the jet when it crashed at around 12:30 pm (1030 GMT) near Peralejos in the province of Teruel, the Air Force said on social network X.

"We regret to inform you that the death of our colleague, Lieutenant Colonel Pablo Estrada Martin, assigned to Wing 12, has been confirmed in the F-18 accident. We share in the grief of his family and friends. Rest in peace, comrade," the Spanish Air Force said in a post.

🔴 ÚLTIMA HORA | Lamentamos comunicar que se ha confirmado en el accidente del F-18 el fallecimiento de nuestro compañero, el teniente coronel Pablo Estrada Martín, destinado en el Ala 12.



"Our most sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the victim," the defence ministry said in a separate message on X that was accompanied by a photo of the pilot.

Images of the accident broadcast by Aragon TV showed a thick column of smoke moving up from the wooded terrain where the plane crashed.

The aircraft was on an exercise with another F18 fighter and was flying at a low altitude when the accident occurred, according to local newspaper El Heraldo de Aragon.

Both planes had took off from the Torrejon de Ardoz base near Madrid, it added.

