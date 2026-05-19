Spanish Court Sets $1 Million Bail For Mango Founder's Son In Murder Inquiry

The eldest son of Mango clothing empire founder Isak Andic paid one million euros (1.1 million dollars) in bail after he was arrested as part of a murder inquiry into his father's 2024 death, a court said Tuesday.

Jonathan Andic was also ordered to surrender his passport, appear weekly before the court, and was banned from leaving the country, the court in Martorell near Barcelona said in a statement, adding that the case was being "investigated as a charge of homicide".

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