Spain's Amazon Workers Call 2-Day Strike Over Wages, Rights

The strike, which has been called by Spain's largest union CCOO together with other unions, will take place March 21 and 22 and will include 1,100 workers at Amazon's San Fernando logistic warehouse on the outskirts of Madrid, CCOO said.
The union claimed the company aims to block salary increases, cut wages and reduce payments for those working weekends or holidays as part of a new contract agreement.
Workers at Amazon sites in Italy and Germany held strikes during the busy shopping day of Black Friday last year.
