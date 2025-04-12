Spain Introduces Strict New Tourist Rules Affecting Millions

Spain, a long-time favorite destination for British holidaymakers, is implementing a series of new regulations aimed at curbing the negative impacts of mass tourism. British tourists, who made up the largest proportion of Spain's record-breaking 94 million visitors in 2024, are among those who will be affected.

According to The Metro, Spaniards in popular tourist hotspots like Barcelona and Tenerife have voiced concerns about overcrowding, rising housing costs, and the overall impact of tourism on their communities, leading to local protests. In response, local authorities have begun enforcing stricter rules to manage tourism more effectively.

New Rules Travelers Should Know:

These new measures aim to mitigate the issues caused by overtourism and ensure a more sustainable and respectful environment for both residents and visitors. British tourists planning trips to Spain or the Canary Islands this year should familiarize themselves with these regulations to avoid unexpected fines or charges.

Tourist Tax

Balearic Islands: Overnight charges may rise, depending on accommodation quality. Cruise ship passengers will face a 200% increase.

Barcelona: The Tourist tax is set to double per person per night. Children under 16 are exempt in both cases.

Banned Beach Items and Behaviour



- Gran Canaria: A list of banned items includes:

- Smoking or vaping

- Playing music in sunbathing areas

- Cooking on the beach

- Collecting shells or rocks

- Public sex

- Obstructing access routes



Walking Tour Caps

Mallorca: Walking tours will be limited to 20 people per group in Palma.

Resident-Only Areas

Mallorca: Sóller has introduced a "residents only" zone, restricting hire cars from the town centre.

Debunking the "Three-Year" Tourist Ban

Malaga: A new law prevents the registration of new holiday rentals in 43 districts, but tourists can still book hotels and existing rentals.

Alcohol Ban

Llucmajor, Palma, Calvia, and Sant Antoni: A late-night drinks ban prohibits the sale of alcoholic drinks from 9:30 pm to 8 am. Party boats are also restricted.