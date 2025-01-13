South Koreas Suspended President Yoon Gets Salary Hike Despite Impeachment

Yoon Suk Yeol, the impeached president of South Korea, is set to receive a salary hike despite his suspension for briefly placing the country under martial law last year. For 2025, Mr Yoon's annual salary will be increased by 3 per cent to 262.6m won ($179,000) from 254.9m won ($170,000) last year, the South Korean government said.

This means that Mr Yoon, who has been off duty since mid-December last year, will be paid 21.8 million won per month before taxes, according to a report by The Korea Times reported.

According to South Korea's Ministry of Personnel Management, the hike in the suspended President's salary is in line with the standard appraisal for government officials. Over the next six months, while undergoing the impeachment trial process, he will receive around 130 million won, despite not performing any presidential duties.

Similarly, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who was also suspended from duty after the National Assembly impeached him, will get a 3 per cent salary hile and receive 235.5 million won annually.

Although paying full salary to the impeached President and Prime Minister violates South Korea's "no work, no pay" principle, the issue remains legally unclear, as there is no regulation addressing the payment of salaries to impeached public officials.

South Korea's Parliament impeached Mr Yoon on December 14, 2024, following his short-lived attempt to impose martial law on December 3. He has been stripped of his duties and powers as head of state but remains president while the Constitutional Court decides his fate.

Article 38 of the Constitutional Court Act stipulates that a ruling has to be made within 180 days of receiving the case, though this is not a legally binding deadline.

What Changed For Yoon After Suspension

Yoon's main constitutional powers have been transferred to the acting President Choi Sang-mok, including the power to sign diplomatic treaties, appoint diplomats and put matters of national importance on foreign, defence and unification affairs to a referendum. He also lost the sole power to declare martial law and to declare war against a foreign state, command of the military and immunity from prosecution for crimes.

The powers to appoint public officials including cabinet ministers, the chief justice of the Supreme Court and the three vacancies on the Constitutional Court are also suspended.

What Does Not Change

He remains the President despite being suspended from his duties and is entitled to remain in his official residence and use the presidential motorcade, aircraft and presidential security. He will also continue to collect his annual salary.

However, if he is removed from office, Mr Yoon would lose all benefits awarded to former presidents, including a pension worth 95 per cent of his salary at the time of retirement and a staff of up to four people. He would continue to receive security protection but not financial support for a private office, transportation and medical care for himself and his family.